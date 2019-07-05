



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of his personal staff.





This was disclosed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday.





According to the statement, the appointments take effect from May 29.





See list below:

1. Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)





2. Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)





3. Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President





4. Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol





5. Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)





6. Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)





7. Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)





8. Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)





9. Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)





10. Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)





11. Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)





The above appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.









Garba Shehu





Senior Special Assistant to the President





(Media & Publicity)





July 5, 2019