President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of his personal staff.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday.

According to the statement, the appointments take effect from May 29.

See list below:

1. Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)

2. Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)

3. Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President

4. Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol

5. Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)

6. Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)

7. Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)

8. Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)

9. Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)

10. Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)

11. Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

The above appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.


Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 5, 2019





