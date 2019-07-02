Magajin Garin Daura, Musa Umar, the traditional ruler in Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State, who was abducted by gunmen in May, has regained freedom, Daily Trust reports.





Recall that kidnappers on Wednesday, May 1 abducted the Magajin Garin Daura, Musa Umar, in his Daura residence.





The traditional ruler, who holds the title of Magajin Garin Daura, is a retired Customs Controller and a cousin of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar.

He is married to Hajiya Bilki, a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari, being the daughter of his elder sister, Hajiya Rakiya.





He is also the father of Fatima, who is married to the president’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Col. Mohammed Abubakar.