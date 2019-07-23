An Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt airport has crash landed at the Muritala International Airport, Lagos.The B737 aircraft reportedly dropped from about 20 feet into the Lagos airport runway causing substantial damage to the plane’s front wheel.The forceful landing LED to burst front tyre.WATCH VIDEO BELOWAs at the time of filing this report, the Accident Investigation Bureau are inspecting the accident.AIB said it would issue a statement on the accident later.It can be recalled that in June 2019, another Air Peace aircraft, Boeing 737, skidded off the runway in Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt, Rivers State.