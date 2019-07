The Federal University Wukari, Taraba State, has been temporarily shutdown following the protest that greeted the killing of two students and a lecturer of the institution.





The victims were allegedly killed when some persons believed to be Jukun militias invaded the university campus on Tuesday afternoon.





It was gathered that the killing sparked protest among Tiv students and staff of the institution.

Consequently, the management of the institution has ordered for the suspension of all academic activities in the university till further notice.