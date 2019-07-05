The supreme court has upheld Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of Osun state.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Oyetola winner of the Osun governorship election after a controversial rerun in September 2018.





Dissatisfied with INEC’s declaration, Ademola Adeleke, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, filed a petition against at the tribunal.





The tribunal declared Adeleke winner of the election in March. Gboyega appealed the verdict of the tribunal.

In May, the appeal court gave judgement in favour of the APC candidate.





The court set aside the entire proceedings of the tribunal. It said the tribunal panel was not well constituted.





At the apex court on Friday, five of the seven judges on the panel were in favour of Oyetola, leaving Adeleke with just two.





More to follow…