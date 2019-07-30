



An All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives member, representing Yola South/Yola North/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, Mustapha Usman, has been sacked by the Supreme Court.





A five-man panel of the court, in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday, upheld an appeal marked: SC/790/2019 from Abdulra’uf Abdulkadir Modibo also of the APC.

The apex court held that aside that Usman forged his credentials, he also did not participate in the National Youth Service Corps scheme.





The five-man panel of the court, led by Justice John Okoro, also ruled ‎that Modibo, who came second in the APC primary, should be issued certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).