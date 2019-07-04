



A company of soldiers from the Nigerian army 117 task force in Chibok ran into improvised explosive device (IED) while making their way to the battalion headquarters on Thursday.





A military source in the battalion revealed that the incident happened around 7:30 am shortly after the troops left Kwamdi to Chibok, a 12 kilometre road with part stretching through the Sambisa forest.





“The insurgents planted the bombs over night. We have confirmed the death of one soldier. About three others badly injured have been evacuated and taken to the hospital in Yola.”





Sagir Musa, army’s spokesman, did not immediately respond to a message seeking his comment on the development.





More to follow…