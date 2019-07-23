



Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) are currently on the streets of Abuja.





The IMN members, who are demanding the release of Ibrahim Zakzaky, their leader, clashed with the police on Monday.





At least 15 people were killed in the violence while properties, including two vehicles of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), were set ablaze.

Precious Owolabi, a reporter at Channels Television, and Usman Umar, a deputy commissioner of police, were among those who lost their lives in the incident.





Although no casualty had been recorded as of the time of filing this report, the IMN protesters who were dispersed by the police had started regrouping around Wuse zone 2.





According to witnesses, the air was thick with teargas as soldiers and police officers made arrests after the Shi’ite group.





Gunshots could also be heard in the capital.













More to follow…



