



The unending protest of the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as the Shiites has claimed the life a top police officer with the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.





PRNigeria reports Monday evening that the deceased was Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation, DCP Umar Usman.





DCP Umar was killed by the protesters while trying to prevent the hostile action of destruction of property at the axis of the federal secretariat and three arms zone.





Meanwhile, security was beefed up at the Force headquarters to prevent reprisal attacks over the arrest of scores of the protesters who are demanding the release of the spiritual sect leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaky.





Meanwhile, Abdullahi Musa, the Secretary of IMN Academic Forum, has blamed the Police for the fatal clash.





He revealed in an interview: “Security forces led by the Nigeria Police shot at our members, and injured many others. I can confirm to you that, we have carried away six dead bodies belonging to our members.





“The security agents also lifted some corpses to unknown destinations. We are yet to account for some of our members who came out to protest today. We believe the number of casualties may increase before today ends.”





The IMN scribe also dismissed claims that members of the Islamic group provoked the police through undue confrontation before the shootings began.





“Our protest began from NITEL junction through Ahmadu Belli Way to the Federal Secretariat. On our arrival, we were still prepping to pray and disperse peacefully before live ammunitions were released at our members to forcefully send us home. We were unarmed. We couldn’t have confronted armed policemen,” he added.





He accused security operatives of masterminding the vandalisation of public properties after the shootings to win public sympathy.





He said, “No member of our movement was involved in the setting ablaze of vehicles and the outpost of NEMA ablaze as alleged. But we know the authorities have been making frantic efforts to blackmail us and sway the public sympathy against IMN and Sheikh El-Zakzaky.





“We are aware the police have been sending paid agents in plain clothes to infiltrate our meetings and disturb public peace in the name of IMN. But the Nigerian people are already frustrated and oppressed by this administration. The government can’t get the public sympathy they are desire, because its agents are committing crimes against humanity.”