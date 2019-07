Embattled Senator Elisha Abbo, who slapped and beat up a woman at a s3x toy shop in Abuja has surrendered himself to the police for interrogation.

The PDP lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District is currently being interrogated by detectives as confirmed by the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma who said, “he is still with us”.

According to reports, the senator earlier met with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, at the Force headquarters before heading to the command for questioning.