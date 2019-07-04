Embattled Senator Elisha Abbo, who slapped and beat up a woman at a s3x toy shop in Abuja has surrendered himself to the police for interrogation.





The PDP lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District is currently being interrogated by detectives as confirmed by the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma who said, “he is still with us”.

According to reports, the senator earlier met with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, at the Force headquarters before heading to the command for questioning.





His interrogation follows the outrage over the trending video of the young lawmaker assaulting his victim. The IG also asked Ciroma to undertake a forensic investigation of the footage which showed Abbo repeatedly slapping his victim over what appeared to be a minor disagreement while a police officer looked on.