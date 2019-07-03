The senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Ishaku Abbo, has apologised to Nigerians, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and women in general, following a viral video in which he was seen physically assaulting a lady.

He made the apology at a press conference at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.





The Senator who was close to tears at the briefing asked for forgiveness, saying it is not in his character to assault women.





Details later…