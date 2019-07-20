Operatives of the Nigerian Police are currently at the residence of popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola Dakolo.
The officers came in a van with number plate BR932KSF.
SaharaReporters reports that a source revealed that "The men are harassing the Dakolos and trying to force them to sign a document from the Inspector General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, stating that the confession made by Busola Dakolo is targeted at tarnishing the image of Biodun Fatoyinbo, pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly in Abuja, a move the Dakolo's are vehemently resisting."
Timi Dakolo also confirmed this, the singer took to his Instagram page to inform his followers. He wrote; strange men at house… with guns
Fatoyinbo was also accused of rape by an unidentified lady who was a member of his church within the space of a week.
A few years ago, a former churchmember Ese Walter accused Fatoyinbo of sleeping with her and destroying her inmany ways than she can admit.
According to her, the Pastor told her to feel at home and should not be "shy".
She alleged that he told her to order for "alcohol, feel free and order what you want."
