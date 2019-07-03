The Federal Government has suspended the planned Ruga Programme.

Barely 48 hours to the planned mass action and following public outcry against the RUGA Settlement Projects, President Muhammadu Buhari is said to have suspended the idea pending further notice.





RUGA settlement scheme, according to presidency, was an idea designed to stem the tide of herdsmen/farmers clashes across the country.





But many states affected and members of the public had misconstrued it as another form of the proposed cattle colony by the federal government.





Some members of the public and civil society groups had also planned mass action in Abuja against the scheme, on Friday, 5th July, 2019.





But a source close to the presidency hinted newsmen on Wednesday, that President Buhari may have resolved to suspend the scheme till further consultations.





The source said, after consultations with stakeholders, Buhari has resolved to put away the idea for a thorough review and well-accepted approach to the menace constituted to national security by the constant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.





According to the source, the announcement would be made any moment from now with detailed explanations, going forward.





Details later…