Residents fled their houses in the early hours of Thursday as a pipeline along Ijegun, Ikotun, Lagos, exploded.





Ijegun is a northern suburban community in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

The cause of the inferno is still unknown, but fire fighters are currently battling to extinguish the fire.





According to reports, many people have been burnt to death and many properties, including a school, have been destroyed.





Videos on social media capture the flames and people running helter-skelter.