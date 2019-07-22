



Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP) has ordered a probe into the recent siege laid to the Lagos residence of Timi Dakolo, Nigerian singer.





Security operatives had besieged Dakolo’s residence on Sunday, “to deliver a letter inviting him and Busola, his wife, over the rape allegations” she levelled against Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of God Assembly (COZA).





The action of the police had sparked reactions, with Aisha Buhari, the first lady asking the IGP to say no to rape





In a statement on Monday, Frank Mba, police spokesman, said the IGP ordered a “rigorous and discreet scrutiny” into the police operation “to ascertain its conformity with Police Standard Operating Procedure and International Best Practices.”

He added that the Adamu has also re-assigned the investigation into the rape allegations to Michael Ogbizi, deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) in charge of the force criminal investigation department (FCID).





