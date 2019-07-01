The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State on Monday ordered former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan to forfeit $8.4 million and N9.2 billion to the Federal Government.In her ruling, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun submitted that the money is reasonably suspected to have been obtained as proceeds of crime and Mrs. Jonathan could not prove that she earned the money legitimately.She, therefore, granted an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the money should be permanently forfeited to the government.Details later…