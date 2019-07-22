The Channels Television reporter shot at the scene of the clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shiites, and the police is dead.
His death was announced during the 10pm news bulletin of the station.
He was identified as Precious Owolabi, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
More to follow…
