



Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) better known as Shi’ites broke into the National Assembly complex premises on Tuesday, resulting in an exchange with security operatives.





The Shi’ites broke down the first gate and proceeded to the second, which serves as the main entrance to the complex.





However, security operatives on ground repelled the protest with gunshots fired into the air to disperse the protesters.





They are protesting the continued detention of Ibrahim Elzakzaky, their leader.





The Shiites are currently burning some vehicles parked close to the gate while more security operatives are being deployed to the scene.





More to follow…