Celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, who accused founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of rape has finally filed a formal complaint to the police, The Nation reports.
According to the newspaper, the police have commenced investigation into the allegation with Busola's official complaint.
Details of the official complaint are, however, scanty as at the time of filing this report.
More details later
