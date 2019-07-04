 BREAKING: Busola Dakolo officially files complaint against Biodun Fatoyinbo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, who accused founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of rape has finally filed a formal complaint to the police, The Nation reports. 

According to the newspaper, the police have commenced investigation into the allegation with Busola's official complaint.


Details of the official complaint are, however, scanty as at the time of filing this report. 
