



President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Muhammad Tanko as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.





Mohammad, who was sworn in on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, became the 18th CJN.





Mohammed, who took over from the immediate past CJN, Walter Onnoghen, was earlier screened and cleared by the Senate last week.





He has been on acting capacity since January 2019.





He rose to the position of CJN after Buhari suspended the Walter Onnoghen over alleged irregularities in the declaration of his assets.





Details later…