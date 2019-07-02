 BREAKING: Buhari sends ministerial list to National Assembly | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Buhari sends ministerial list to National Assembly

12:25 PM 0
A+ A-


President Muhammadu Buhari has released the long-awaited ministerial list.

The list has now been forwarded to the National Assembly for approval, Daily Independent is reporting.

It quoted presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who has promised that the list will be uploaded online for everybody to read before the end of Tuesday, July 2.

Details later…





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top