

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha as secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).





The president has also renewed the appointment of Abba Kyari, his chief of staff.

Both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.





Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, announced this in a statement on Friday.









