President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Osun state and Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom as ministers.



Other notable personalities are Babatunde Fashola, Sen Gbemisola Saraki, Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are Rotimi Ameachi (Rivers) Chris Ngige (Anambra) Olorumbe Mamora (Lagos), Sunday Dare, Sen Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo).



Unlike during his first term when he appointed only 36 ministers — one per state — he has decided to also appoint one per geo-political zone, bringing the total to 43.





The list was sent to the senate on Monday evening via executive communication

So far, Senate President Lawan has reeled out some names on the list which has 42 nominees.





More to follow…