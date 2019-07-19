



A worker of Action Against Hunger, a humanitarian organisation, has been killed by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.





In a statement, the organisation said the incident happened as its convoy was heading to Damasak in Borno state.





“One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing,” the statement read.





“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident as these are colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the north east of Nigeria. We are very concerned and want to ensure that they are safe and can be reunited with their families.

“Action Against Hunger strives to ensure that millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance in north east Nigeria receive the essential services required for their survival, especially women and children.”





The attack happened a day after an army commander and some soldiers were killed in an ambush by the insurgents in Yobe state.





In October, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, also executed Hauwa Leman, an aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).