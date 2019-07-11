



Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and the police had another faceoff at the federal secretariat on Thursday morning.





The police have now cordoned off the road in front of the secretariat while the protesters chant “Death to Buhari, death to America.





” I will never surrender, I will never support injustice…I will never surrender or support injustice.”





It would be recalled that the last protest ended in a confrontation between the police and the protesters.

The situation has, however, remained tensed but no confrontation yet.





Police, at last succeeded in dispersing the protesters with bullets and teargas canisters.





Workers and passerby have all left the street as policemen engage the protesters in a shootout.