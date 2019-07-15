A father and his son, names withheld, have been beheaded in renewed communal clashes in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State.The State Police Command confirmed the development through its spokesperson, DSP Irene Ugbo.The beheading of the father and son happened in a renewed hostility between Usumutong and Ebom communities in Abi.Meanwhile, Governor of the State, Ben Ayade has warned the warring communities to sheath their swords or face the wrath of the law.The governor said the renewed hostilities in Abi Local Government Area of the state is unacceptable.The warning is contained in a statement by Mr Christian Ita, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Monday in Calabar.Ayade in the statement asked the warring communities to tow the path of peace and avoid hostilities.“It is heart-rending to note that at a time government is working on consolidating the prevailing peace in Cross River, some communities have chosen to go back to the trenches.“While security personnel have been mobilised to the troubled communities to de-escalate the crisis, I hereby call on the warring sides to halt every act of aggression.“Government will not view with kindness further loss of lives and properties occasioned by avoidable communal crisis anywhere in the state,” he warned.