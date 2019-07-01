



Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, has reacted to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s decision to step down as the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, over alleged rape allegation from Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola.





Pastor Fatoyinbo had in a post on his Instagram page on Monday, announced stepping down from the pulpit following the rape saga.





He wrote: “The past few days have been very sobering on me I have taken time to seek spiritual counsel form Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing report in the media.





“I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that is honoring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.





“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of COZA and owing to my love for Lord’s work and the sacred honor of my calling I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”





This came on the heels of protests asking the cleric to step down over rape allegations dogging him.





Reacting, Fani- Kayode on his Twitter page commended Fatoyinbo for stepping down, as he called on Nigerians to put all their focus now on planned RUGA settlements.





According to him, the COZA pastor is a great preacher and would rise again.





The former minister further asked Nigerians to also channel their protest to a case of an Islamic cleric who reportedly raped a 16-year-old girl.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “Now that Pastor Biodun Fatunyibo has stepped down as Pastor of COZA can we get back to RUGA?





“An Islamic cleric rapes a 16-year-old girl yet no outrage is expressed on social media and no protests at the mosque.





“Why the double standard? Is it because no-one knows the little girl and she comes from a poor home? Is it because she is a Muslim? Is she not a human being too?





“At least Biodun Fatoyinbo had the decency and courage to step down. How many others can do that?





“I have worshipped at COZA and whatever anyone may say about that young man he really is a very good preacher. He also loves God! I am praying for him! He shall rise again!”