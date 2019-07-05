



A Nigerian lady identified as Ese Walter , who came into spotlight in 2013 after she came out to accuse Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of having an illicit relationship with her, recently took to social media to set the record straight.





In wake of the recent rape allegation against Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo , the wife of Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, Walter has found herself being talked about once again.





Walter who had earlier stated that she does not want to be dragged into the current scandal in her post had said she is done playing the victim role because she has since moved on from that aspect of her life.

In a post on her Facebook page, Walter has now clarified rumours making the rounds about her. According to her, she has never been raped in her entire life and people need to stop spreading false news.





Some individuals, have been alleging that Walter was raped by Fatoyinbo back in 2009. Clearing the air on the misconception, she wrote,









“Ok, it begs to be said. I have never been raped in my life. Don’t spread false news for trend. Please.”



