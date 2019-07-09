



The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has stated that suspension of RUGA by President Muhammadu Buhari instead of total cancellation showed that there was no genuineness in the actions of the Federal Government.





BNYL claimed that RUGA had been repackaged as National Livestock Transformation by the Presidency as a new strategy to settle Fulani herdsmen across the south, especially the Southeast and South South.





This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary of the group, Comrade Kufre Oboton.





The group said it will do everything humanly possible to frustrate the implementation.

Recall that the group through its Deputy Leader, Ebuta Ogar Takon had threatened to evict northerners from the entire eastern region if the Coalition of Northern Groups goes ahead with its threat to expel Southerners from the North on 30th July amid suspension of RUGA.





Speaking, Kufre Obot insisted that the BNYL would “carry out its threat in retaliation to any unfortunate incidence against the people of the Southeast and South south.”





He lamented that similar incident was the cause of the Biafra initial secession, adding “everyone can now see reasons our fathers Emeka Ojukwu and Philip Effiong rebelled against Nigeria.





“We are also aware of how people from our region especially the South south are currently being retired from the Army and other Forces.





“Efik, Igbo and Ijaw people in the army are the recruit, those who will be sent to Sambisa to confront Boko Haram with toy guns,” he said.





The group said it will henceforth begin to check herdsmen excesses in the region to avoid unexpected attack on communities.





“We dare the so called Abdulazeez Suleiman and his Coalition groups to execute their plans on 30th or hide their faces in shame,” he said.