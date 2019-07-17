The Nigerian artistes include Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi and Tekno.According to, the Single Ladies crooner has confirmed the details of the new album scheduled for release on Friday.Ghana’s Shatta Wale was also featured in the album.Beyonce had last week said, “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery while listening to a new contemporary interpretation.“It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”The Lion King opens in theaters on July 18. The movie's official soundtrack was released last week.Beyoncé, “Bigger”Beyoncé, “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi, “Don’t Jealous Me”Burna Boy, “Ja Ara E”Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar, “The Nile”Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino, “Mood 4 Eva”Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé, “Water”Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé, “Brown Skin Girl”Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi, “Keys to the Kingdom”Beyoncé, “Otherside”Beyoncé / Shatta Wale, “Already”Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly, “My Power”070 Shake / Jessie Reyez, “Scar”Beyoncé, “Spirit”