Fans of BBNaija housemate, Omashola were shocked when the daring housemate kissed Venita, one of the new housemates.
Omashola kissed Venita while the housemates were playing a game on Tuesday night in the yard.
The unexpected kiss is coming hours after Big Brother introduced two new housemates to the reality TV show.
Venita is an actress, mother of two and had featured in different musical videos.
The question on the minds of the viewers is this: "Are they real or fake housemates”?
The puzzle will definitely be solved as the show unfolds.
Omatshola said to Venita while showing her around ..pick any wardrobe u want i go pursue d person comot, if na my own u want i go pursue myself comot😁 comedian #BBNaija— Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) July 30, 2019
Finally! We have a Dare!#BBNaijahttps://t.co/dw1OxudMOB pic.twitter.com/gbxa2BRp4c— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) July 31, 2019
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.