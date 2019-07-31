Omatshola said to Venita while showing her around ..pick any wardrobe u want i go pursue d person comot, if na my own u want i go pursue myself comot😁 comedian #BBNaija July 30, 2019

Fans of BBNaija housemate, Omashola were shocked when the daring housemate kissed Venita, one of the new housemates.Omashola kissed Venita while the housemates were playing a game on Tuesday night in the yard.The unexpected kiss is coming hours after Big Brother introduced two new housemates to the reality TV show.Venita is an actress, mother of two and had featured in different musical videos.The question on the minds of the viewers is this: "Are they real or fake housemates”?The puzzle will definitely be solved as the show unfolds.