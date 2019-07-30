 BBNaija2019: Mercy distraught as Ike breaks up with her | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BBNaija2019: Mercy distraught as Ike breaks up with her

6:53 PM 1
The 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija tagged ‘Pepper Dem has continued to remain dramatic as no day ends without its fair share of drama.

It is no longer news that Mercy and Ike are in a romantic relationship. However, things fell apart on Tuesday when Ike broke up with her.

Mercy had put Ike on the spot by asking him to make a choice between her and the grand prize [N60m]


However, Ike who seems to be very focused about winning the grand prize chose the latter over having a serious relationship with her.

This made her burst  into tears as moved her things away from Ike’s bedside.



  1. AnonymousJuly 30, 2019 at 6:56 PM

    Ike is for the money! Keep your emotions

