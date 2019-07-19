BBNaija 2019 housemate, Victoria Ella who was recently evicted from the ongoing reality TV show has declared that she loves bad boys.The singer turned reality TV show star opened up about her relationship with Ike and her stay in the BBNaija house.Speaking in a chat with Pulse, she said:” I like bad boys. I like bad boys, they are interesting, they have a story, it’s not like a cool guy who doesn’t speak too much or all he wanna do is just make you smile. There has to be this horrific feeling when you are in a relationship. I think to me it keeps the swag going…you know. I really would have loved to know Ike really very well because I wanted to know. There was a part where he said he feels its Karma coming back, things that he’s done and I was aware that…you know…he went to prison every country he travelled to. I needed to know what was leading to all those back actions because you can see the bad side of Ike but inside he just wants to do good. I’m sure he doesn’t know when he does the bad and can’t control it,”.When asked what her reaction was when she was evicted, she said: “I didn’t see that coming, I didn’t see my eviction coming but it is what it is, we can go back you know, there is nothing to say that probably it is a joke or a lie. Its reality, I’m out but I didn’t think Africa had enough time with me because I was only singing and sometimes looking for trouble. You can never know how to please this Africa but away I didn’t see it coming but it is what it is,” she said.Speaking further, she noted that her brief romance with Ike was one of the highlights of her two weeks in the house.“What you guys don’t know about that is, I told Ike that I liked him, right? Mercy wasn’t even strong then like she just still trying as much as possible to like see that it just works, I don’t know…then sometimes when I ask her she would be like she knows what she is doing. But I did like Ike because I thought and still think he is an interesting person. His personality is actually like a movie so I thought if we got closer I could probably get to know more about him but it kind of felt like Mercy was like my friend and he is my friend too and I didn’t want all that mirage happening…the boy is mine (She laughs). So we turned out to be cool friends”.