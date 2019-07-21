The Fake evictions





During the show, Ebuka announced that there would be a fake eviction after the results of the eviction list was given to him by Deloitte representative. Before the real eviction, Ebuka pranked Seyi during the fake eviction and announced that he has been evicted from the house.







A number of the housemates including Tacha and Thelma were caught unawares and almost broke down after the fake announcement. Few minutes after, Tacha was also pranked and she was told to leave the house.





1. They are not Evicted

2. They are still Housemates and must conduct themselves as such.

3. They must not be noisy.

4. No whispering allowed, they must speak in low tones.pic.twitter.com/NF857YodY9 The basic rules to the #BBNaija Secret Room:1. They are not Evicted2. They are still Housemates and must conduct themselves as such.3. They must not be noisy.4. No whispering allowed, they must speak in low tones. https://t.co/b3NmxOdPcj July 21, 2019 On Sunday, July 7, 2019, two housemates, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the Big Brother House emerging two of the housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins. On Sunday, July 7, 2019, two housemates, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the Big Brother House emerging two of the housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.





On July 14, 2019, two more housemates, Kimoprah and Ella were evicted from the BBNaija house after getting the least votes from fans voting online and via SMS.





Tuoyo, this night became the fifth housemate and the first male to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem.





The eviction continues for the next 10 weeks when the show comes to an end.