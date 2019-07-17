There was another drama in the Big Brother Naija house this morning as Tacha and Frodd got engaged in a fight.





It all started when Frodd and the other guys tried to go into the bathroom to shower but were stopped by Tacha who didn’t want to share the bathroom with anyone.





This didn’t go down well with the guys as they all called out Tacha for being selfish.





Frodd took it further as he continued to blast Tacha for her insistence.

Tacha who didn’t take the response lightly blasted Frodd, calling him ‘stupid’ for trying to talk about violence.





“You are very stupid for talking about violence.





“How dare you talk about violence with me?.





“You just want to talk so every other person would notice you,” she said.





However, Sir Dee was able to calm Frodd down while Tacha returned to the bathroom.





Tacha who was still angry over the statement came out of the shower, continued insulting Frodd.





Frodd done with the argument didn’t reply Tacha as he calmly minded his business.





See video: