Big Brother Naija contestant, Mercy has compared Tacha’s attitude to that of ex-BBNaija housemate, Cee-c.During the 2018 edition of the reality TV show, Cee-c was touted as the most controversial housemate of that season. She picked up different fights with Tobi, Lolu, Nina and others.Amazingly,she emerged as the second runner of the show despite the many condemnations from fans.Many viewers of the ongoing reality TV show have averred that Tacha seems to be acting Cee-C’ script, by alienating herself from other housemates and also picking up fights.Recall that she threw insults at Mike after Saturday party and also refused to hug any housemate while leaving the house during her fake eviction on Sunday.In a chat with Diane on Monday, Mercy noted that Tacha is trying to follow the footstep of Cee-c.“I was tipsy and Ike talking to Tacha, I think she likes him.“She said she has a man, but you how people say they have a man and still go for another.“Tacha is playing the Cee-C card, she is over-confident but I like her,” Mercy said.