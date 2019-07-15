



Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, on Monday nominated four fellow housemates for possible eviction next week.





Earlier today, Esther won the Head of House challenge after a scramble game.





Seyi who had the 'veto' power to save himself and put up a fellow housemate failed to use it thus, he remained on the list. He also got banned by Big Bother from competing in the Veto Power games till the end of the season.





So, the housemates up for possible eviction are Frodd, Tuoye, Mike, Tacha, Seyi





Here is how the housemates voted:





Seyi – Ella and Tuoye





Mercy- Mike and Frodd





Frodd- Omashola and Tuoye





Thelma- Frodd and Tacha





Omashola- Frodd and Tacha





Tacha- Frodd and Gedoni





Nelson: Gedoni and Seyi





Khafi- Seyi and Thelma





Tuoye- Jeff and Mike





Mike- Seyi and Tacha





Esther- Mike and Jeff





SirDee- Jackye and Frodd





Jackye- Tacha and Tuoye





Ike – Seyi and Frodd





Gedoni- Mike and Tuoye





Diane-Seyi and Mike





Jeff- Seyi and Tuoye