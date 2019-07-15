Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, on Monday nominated four fellow housemates for possible eviction next week.
Earlier today, Esther won the Head of House challenge after a scramble game.
Seyi who had the 'veto' power to save himself and put up a fellow housemate failed to use it thus, he remained on the list. He also got banned by Big Bother from competing in the Veto Power games till the end of the season.
So, the housemates up for possible eviction are Frodd, Tuoye, Mike, Tacha, Seyi
Here is how the housemates voted:
Seyi – Ella and Tuoye
Mercy- Mike and Frodd
Frodd- Omashola and Tuoye
Thelma- Frodd and Tacha
Omashola- Frodd and Tacha
Tacha- Frodd and Gedoni
Nelson: Gedoni and Seyi
Khafi- Seyi and Thelma
Tuoye- Jeff and Mike
Mike- Seyi and Tacha
Khafi – Seyi and Thelma
Esther- Mike and Jeff
SirDee- Jackye and Frodd
Jackye- Tacha and Tuoye
Ike – Seyi and Frodd
Gedoni- Mike and Tuoye
Diane-Seyi and Mike
Jeff- Seyi and Tuoye
