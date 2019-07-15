 #BBNAIJA - Tacha, Frodd, Mike, Tuoyo and Seyi up for eviction this week | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
#BBNAIJA - Tacha, Frodd, Mike, Tuoyo and Seyi up for eviction this week

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, on Monday nominated four fellow housemates for possible eviction next week.

Earlier today, Esther won the Head of House challenge after a scramble game. 

Seyi who had the 'veto' power to save himself and put up a fellow housemate failed to use it thus, he remained on the list. He also got banned by Big Bother from competing in the Veto Power games till the end of the season.

So, the housemates up for possible eviction are Frodd, Tuoye, Mike, Tacha, Seyi


Here is how the housemates voted:

Seyi – Ella and Tuoye

Mercy- Mike and Frodd

Frodd- Omashola and Tuoye

Thelma- Frodd and Tacha

Omashola- Frodd and Tacha

Tacha- Frodd and Gedoni

Nelson: Gedoni and Seyi

Khafi- Seyi and Thelma

Tuoye- Jeff and Mike

Mike- Seyi and Tacha

Esther- Mike and Jeff

SirDee- Jackye and Frodd

Jackye- Tacha and Tuoye

Ike – Seyi and Frodd

Gedoni- Mike and Tuoye

Diane-Seyi and Mike

Jeff- Seyi and Tuoye





