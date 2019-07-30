Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Gedoni, on Tuesday said #bbnaija housemate, Khafi, was a s3x addict and disturbs him in the house a lot.





The #BBNaija love-birds had on three different occasions been caught in the house having s3x.





The inseparable pair had been caught on camera making love under the sheets while other housemates were fast asleep.





However, Gedoni during a conversation with Frodd and Ike on Tuesday revealed that Khafi disturbs him every night.

He said he purposely eats kiwi most nights so he can get some space because she’s is allergic to it.





Gedoni said, ”Every night, she go dey disturb me, sometimes I go just deliberately carry kiwi put for mouth, she is allergic to it so she go kon free up.”





Meanwhile, Khafi had claimed she was celibate for eight years after her conversion to Christianity.





She was quoted as saying, “I was celibate when I was like 17 years and for 8 years after I became a Christian.”





“When I became a Christian, I just saw myself in a whole new light,” Khafi told Gedoni.