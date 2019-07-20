 #BBNaija: Mercy and Ike share a kiss to celebrate his 27th birthday (Video) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
#BBNaija: Mercy and Ike share a kiss to celebrate his 27th birthday (Video)

BBNaija: Mercy kisses her man Ike to celebrate his 27th birthday?(Video)

Yesterday, Big Brother housemate, Ike turned 27 and was specially celebrated by his fellow housemate and lover, Mercy, who promised to kiss him 27 times.

At one point, the pair who are regarded as one of the sweetest couples in the reality show were filmed kissing in the front of other housemates.


In her birthday speech to Ike, Mercy said: ' I can be a bitch, but you have 'resetted' my brain, You quenched my fire.  'You changed my whole game plan and you have made me a better person.'

