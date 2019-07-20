Yesterday, Big Brother housemate, Ike turned 27 and was specially celebrated by his fellow housemate and lover, Mercy, who promised to kiss him 27 times.
At one point, the pair who are regarded as one of the sweetest couples in the reality show were filmed kissing in the front of other housemates.
In her birthday speech to Ike, Mercy said: ' I can be a bitch, but you have 'resetted' my brain, You quenched my fire. 'You changed my whole game plan and you have made me a better person.'
Watch the video below.
Birthday message from Mercy to Ike with emotions, she said Ike changed her whole existence in the house, changed her game plan, that she wants to see him with her on day 99 and that he has the key to her heart ❤️. Crowned it up with kisses and the housemates gave them the HoH room for privacy tonight
And they sealed the birthday wish with a kiss oh my heart ❤️ ❤️ #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/KOCa75pPPk— Ike and Mercy gladiators #BBNaija (@IBbnaija) July 19, 2019
