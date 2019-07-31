The Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2019, house took a quarrelsome turn Wednesday morning as Omashola attacked Frodd over an alleged ‘disrespect’.





Frodd had accused Omashola of disrespecting him by walking out of a meeting he called as the Head of House.





Frodd became the “pepper dem gang” head of house when he won the “Veto Power Game of Chance” on Monday.





Omashola however fired back at Frodd, stating that anybody could be the head of house, and that no one brought the position from home.

He said he was not scared of anybody, and that what he owes everyone in the house is respect.





Omashola challenged Frodd to speak to him like a man rather than talking behind him.





The housemates’ attempts to calm him down proved abortive as he further warned Frodd to respect himself or else be ready for his wrath.





Watch video: