Big brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ella have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV show season 4 tagged “Pepper Dem”.

This eviction brings to an end her quest for the N60 million star prize pegged on the reality TV show as he could not survive today’s eviction.





This is the second eviction for the season. The first saw the exit of Avala and Isilomo.





One more housemate will be evicted tonight