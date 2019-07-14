 #BBNaija: Ella Evicted From Big Brother Reality Show | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
#BBNaija: Ella Evicted From Big Brother Reality Show

Big brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ella have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV show season 4 tagged “Pepper Dem”.


This eviction brings to an end her quest for the N60 million star prize pegged on the reality TV show as he could not survive today’s eviction.

 This is the second eviction for the season. The first saw the exit of Avala  and Isilomo.

 One more housemate will be evicted tonight



