Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, Seyi and Tacha on Wednesday night returned back to BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.Recall that Biggie issued fake eviction to Seyi and Tacha on Sunday during the live eviction show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.They were later taken to a secret room were they spent three days together.In the secret room, they played by Big Brother’s rules clearly spelt out on a piece of paper and handed to them by Big Brother Ninja.Tacha read out the rules to the public, one of which was to talk quietly, apparently to avoid letting the other housemates know that they are still within the Big Brother house.However, Biggie on Wednesday asked the housemates to prepare a meal and get ready to welcome two guests.To their surprise, Tacha and Seyi were the guest.Esther, reacting said she was not surprised to see Tacha and Seyi as she knew biggie was up to something.Other housemates; Mercy, Khafi, Ike, Mike and others rushed to hug both housemates as they took them on a tour round the house.