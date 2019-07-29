BBNaija 2019 housemate has expressed her disdain over her swift eviction in the ongoing reality TV show.The singer noted that leaving BBNaija after one week is like a stigma.“I think being evicted really early wasn’t quite fair as I didn’t have the chance to get people to vote and support me the way I know they would have wanted to. I also didn’t get the chance to fully show the world more about me. One week wasn’t enough at all.I am glad to be home but I miss the competition and I wish I was able to stay longer so I could have had a fair chance of winning the prize money, she said.Speaking further, she said many women believe they cannot chase their dreams because they have to look after someone else.“Being a mother, single or not, is a big deal and a huge task in a woman’s life. Many of us, mothers, believe we can’t chase our dreams because we have to look after someone else and try to cater to them. Because we have another mouth to feed, we give up what we always wanted to do with our lives. As important as children are, I didn’t want to sacrifice (my passion) completely and I was able to do both. I was able to achieve my dreams with a baby on my back. In this industry, it’s thought that one wouldn’t have the time to do certain things because one is a mother, but many women still do it.Being a mum is the best thing that has ever happened to me and I won’t trade it for the world. Why not add my dream job to it”?