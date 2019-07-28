



As everyone awaits the outcome of eviction from the Big Brother Pepper Dem gang house Sunday night, Tuoyo who was evicted last week believes Tacha will definitely remain in the game as he suspects she has spiritual backing, popularly known as “Juju”





Tuoyo made the statement while speaking on LITV. He also said ‘Tacha is proud’ while she takes it as being confident.









“For her to say, till the 99th she would still be at the big brother house. That means there is a backup. It might be financial, but I think it is spiritual. Something is really shaky there. Since she’s friend with Jaruma that sells spiritual items, I think 70% of me thinks she is using juju.”





All the 16 housemates are up for possible eviction today.



