



Tuoyo has become the fifth housemate and the first male to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.





On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Tuoyo from the Big Brother House.





The psychotherapist, fitness coach and part-time stripper’s exit comes after spending a total of 21 days and three weeks in the house.





This is the fourth eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

Tuoyo was popular for being the life of the party. The stripper was quick to strip for the housemates at the three Saturday Night party he witnessed.





During his brief chat with Ebuka, Tuoyo said Frodd and Seyi shocked him for nominating him. He also said he liked Diane but he has a girlfriend outside and until they are both out, anything can happen.



