Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Jackye has revealed she is a virgin.





Jackye said this on Monday night while having a discussion with some housemates on relationship.





According to her, she is a virgin and has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for six years..





“I’m in a relationship; meanwhile, I could have given it to anyone but my man gives me anything that I need to soar, fly.

“So it’s not necessarily about the sexual part of it; there’s a partnership, there’s a dream and empire we want to build together





“I’m a virgin, I’ve never been in any other relationship to have experience, to know how to handle a man,” she said.

Her statement has since stirred diverse reactions from Nigerians online.





While some Nigerians applaud her, others called her a ‘liar’.





Here are some comments gathered from Twitter:





