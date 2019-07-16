Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ifiemi Angel Awotarigha popularly known as Angel, has declared his intention to join the Bayelsa State governorship race, scheduled for November 16, 2019.





Recall that the current Deputy Governor, others have already joined the guber race







The aspirant who made this known on Monday via his Instagram page, said it is time to cause the change that the young people craved to see and that there is no time to talk about a better Nigeria anymore, rather power should be transferred to the young people.









“The time of talking about a better Nigeria is gone, now is the time for action.





“Let us be the change we want to see.





“It is with this realization that I announce my candidacy for the 2019 Gubernatorial race in Bayelsa state.





“Let there be light,” he said





The Bayelsa-born aspirant made his way into the ‘Double Wahala’ edition of the reality TV show, but got evicted at the early stage.