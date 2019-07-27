 Bauchi governor marries new wife in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, wedded his second wife, Natasha Mariana, a Lebanese-Nigerian woman at the Syrian mosque in Ikoyi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Friday.

The wedding attracted a plethora of political figures and bigwigs within and across the confines of the country’s upper echelon of power. Others were academics, clerics, family and friends of the state executive, TheCable reports

Mariana becomes the second wife of the governor, who is already married and has children.

Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the Bauchi state governorship election in March 2019.


The 60-year-old former senator defeated Mohammed Abubakar, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor



