A lawmaker representing Adamawa-North senatorial district, Senator Elisha Abbo, attracted condemnations from a large section of Nigerians after being caught on video slapping a nursing mother repeatedly at a sex toy shop in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja.The assault was done in the presence of an armed policeman who rather than assist the victim, arrested her.The trending video has caught the attention of a few Nigerian celebrities who condemned the act.Nigerian singer and politician, Banky W wrote: “I’ve been saying that we need to pay attention to who we let into our National Assembly. Now we have CCTV footage of a SITTING SENATOR physically assaulting a woman in an adult toy store in Abuja, IN THE PRESENCE OF A POLICE OFFICER. Her only “crime” was saying “Oga take it easy” when he got aggressive with her female store owner friend. For that, he slapped her multiple times, and then made his policemen arrest her. This is an absolute disgrace”.Sonorous singer, Simi who is known for lending her voice on issues concerning women wrote: “You can only slap and rape for so long, one by one judgment will find you and drag you down”.October 1st actress, Kehinde Bankole said issues like this make her angry.In her words: “These are the kinds of things that drive me mad. Look who we elected. Imaging waking up to things like this and many more online. Our people, Politicians, our police, they give me such grief! Is there no law at all in this country? ”Veteran comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi wrote: “When People who are not worthy to lead are paid with taxpayers money, they not only abuse office they also abuse the people they are supposed to serve. Shame on you stupid senator!”