



Salisu Maijigiri, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina, has alleged that Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, won the election in the state.





Muhammadu Buhari, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and eventually declared winner, hails from Katsina.





Majigiri’s statement is contrary to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





Results declared by INEC showed that PDP polled 308,056 votes while the APC polled 1,232,133.

Speaking as the eighth witness of PDP and Atiku at the tribunal in Abuja, on Tuesday, Maijigiri alleged that the results announced by the electoral body were incorrect.





Under cross-examination, he said the results collated by PDP agents in the state showed that Atiku defeated Buhari.





“We (PDP) are the one who won the election, not APC,” he said.





“APC scored 872,000 and PDP scored, 905,000. These are our own results, we collated in our state not the ones from the server.”





Maijigiri said he served as the party’s collation agent in the state during the election, adding that some of the agents who delivered results to him will appear before the tribunal as witnesses.





Atiku Abubakar and his party are challenging Buhari’s victory and has tendered 26,175 exhibits to the tribunal.





On Monday, the PDP presented Bubu Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammad Buhari as its witness.